From Student of the Year to Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra has had quite a journey in the industry. While his films like Ek Villain and Hasee Toh Phasee won him incredible applause, films like Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman, raised questions on his bankability as an actor. Now, geared up with his next release with Parineeti Chopra – Jabariya Jodi – Sidharth Malhotra says he can't be solely blamed for his films failing at the box-office.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sidharth said, "Unfortunately, it all becomes about the actor, but there's a team behind every film. I can't be solely blamed for a film's poor collections, and I also can't be the only reason for a film to work."

Talking about his role in Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth said, "People just assumed that I may not be very convincing as a Bihari boy in Jabariya Jodi because I've never done something like this before. What they don't realise is that I come from Delhi and I know people who speak in that lehza, and so, it couldn't have been so difficult for me to speak like that."

The song launch of Ekta Kapoor's Judgemental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, took an ugly turn when the actress and a journalist began a war-of-words. Talking about the same, Sidharth had recently said, "We should not take it personally. We are here for work and you all (journalists) are here for work. We didn't call you all here to make a mockery of things. I also have friends in the media and we are respectful towards each other. I think this was a personal matter but on a professional level."

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of groom kidnapping that still happens in Bihar.