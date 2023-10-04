Siddharth's latest film, 'Chithha,' directed by SU Arun Kumar, has been met with tremendous acclaim from both critics and audiences since its release. The movie was initially scheduled for a simultaneous Telugu release on September 28, but due to limited screen availability in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it faced delays. Fortunately, Asian Films has stepped in to handle the distribution of the film. Siddharth was visibly moved during the pre-release event, shedding tears on stage.

The collaboration between Siddharth and director SU Arun Kumar in 'Chithha' has resonated well with the audience. The film features Nimisha Sajayan, Baby Sahasra Sree, and Anjali Nair in pivotal roles.

Nearly a week after the successful release of 'Chithha,' its Telugu version, titled 'Chinna,' is now ready to grace the screens. During a press conference held in Hyderabad, Siddharth shared that renowned distributors in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, namely Red Giant Movies and Sree Gokulam Cinemas, had the opportunity to watch the film and hailed it as one of the best in its category. He added, "In Karnataka, the producers of 'KGF' have seen the movie and acquired its rights."

#Chithha : #Chinna #Siddharth turns emotional on stage revealing how he struggled to find Buyers for Telugu States initially. pic.twitter.com/GrDrH540yL — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 3, 2023

Addressing the delay in the Telugu release, Siddharth expressed, "The film was initially supposed to release simultaneously in Telugu. However, many questioned, 'Who will come to watch Siddharth's movies?' I told them that if I make a good film, people will come to see it. Initially scheduled for September 28, we couldn't secure theaters for this reason. Sunil Garu from Asian Films recognized the film's potential and extended his support. I genuinely believe I haven't made a better film than this. I won't reiterate the plot or recall 'Bommarillu' and my other films. If you believe in cinema and enjoy it, please watch it. After watching, if you decide you don't want to see any more Siddharth films, I won't hold press meetings like this."

'Chithha,' written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, is a powerful emotional thriller that tackles the distressing issue of child abuse. The film serves as an important medium for raising social awareness about how to handle individuals, especially children, who have experienced abuse, the subsequent impact on their families, and how to provide support.

Produced under Siddharth's banner, Etaki Entertainment, 'Chithha' is enjoying increasing box office success, thanks to positive word of mouth and the vital message it conveys.