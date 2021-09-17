Actor Siddharth Narayanan is often targeted by netizens for his bold and controversial comments on Twitter. Especially, he comes under attack from right-wing sympathisers as he often criticises the BJP and RSS.

R.I.P. Message

Recently, his haters went to the extent of spreading fake death news after Bollywood actor Siddharth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack. The actor himself shared a picture with a 'R.I.P. Siddharth' written on it along with a crying emoji.

He captioned it, "Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?[sic]" Looking at his response, he seems to have come to the conclusion that his miscreants are intentionally spreading out of hatred.

It now looks like Siddharth has now quit Twitter as his account does not exist on the social media platform. It is not clear whether the actor had permanently bid goodbye to the social media site or opted for a digital detox to reboot himself.

The actor has been receiving a lot of hate messages and Siddharth might have taken a break. This is not the first time where the Bommarilu star has opted out of the platform.

In 2019, his account was not active for a period of time.

Siddharth's Movies

On the professional front, he will be next seen in Maha Samudram directed by Maha Samundram of RX 100 fame. The film has Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in the leads.

It is an intense drama which will hit the screens on 14 October.

Siddharth is also part of Kamal Haasan and Shankar's much-hyped Indian 2. The movie has been in the making for over two years now. It has been delayed to one or the other reasons.

Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.