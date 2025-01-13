Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power tussle likely to overshadow CLP meet

The infighting in the ruling Congress in Karnataka is likely to escalate as the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and state chief D.K. Shivakumar are most likely to take a confrontational position over power-sharing in the CLP meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

Though the leaders, who will be attending the (CLP), are claiming that the meeting's agenda is to discuss the party's convention to be organised on January 21 in Belagavi, sources claimed that the discussion on power-sharing and dinner party politics will take place.

The sources stated that following the statement of CM Siddaramaiah that his chair is not vacant, bitterness has grown between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna stated that Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah.

"The matter of power-sharing is discussed in the media and not among the MLAs. After CM Siddaramaiah, it is Shivakumar, who will come to that post. Who else is the CM candidate? However, whether Shivakumar will become the CM in this term will be decided by the high command."

Reacting to the demand of the Vokkaligasa Sangha to make Shivakumar the CM, he stated, "It is not possible to make one the CM if someone is demanding. They might have demanded representation for the community. The final decision will be taken by the high command."

Minister for Transport Ramalingareddy, stated, "Any changes in the Congress party, whether it is related to the state president or the Chief Minister, the high command will take a call. They will decide if any changes are to be made."

"I am not a contender for the post of the state president. The Chief Minister post is not vacant. In today's meeting, the discussion will be focused on the Belagavi convention and no other issues will be discussed," Minister Reddy stated.

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, stated, the high command will take a call in the party. They will decide on who will become the CM or the state party president.

"There is no haste in this regard. The high command will decide at an appropriate time. The media is giving half-truths regarding the issue of change of the CM," Minister Jarkiholi stated.

National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Karnataka to discuss the Belagavi convention and some other issues will also come up for the discussion. The other matter will include a discussion on the Internal reservation, he stated.

When asked about the demand for a Dalit CM, Minister Jarkiholi stated that CM Siddaramaiah is in charge and it won't be possible to accommodate another CM now, he said.

"I do not know about the discussion on power-sharing. Our party President D.K. Shivakumar will offer special prayers to gods and there is nothing wrong with it. He has been doing it for 40 years and will continue in future as well," he maintained.

Senior leader R.V. Deshpande, stated that the speculation about change of CM is a media creation. "There is no vacancy as far as CM's post is concerned as of today. Hence, the CM is saying right. There is no vacancy...If Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar aspires to become the CM, there is nothing wrong with that also. I may also have the aspiration, and no one can stop me. What CM is saying is that at present he is the CM and hence there is no vacancy," he stated.

When asked about many leaders coming forward to stake claims for key posts, he said, "I am a nine-term legislator and am I not eligible? Ultimately, the party will make a decision. I am nobody and I belong to the Congress party. The Congress party has to decide on who should be the CM and the Congress Legislature Party should endorse it. It is a simple democratic process and nothing more than that."

"We are all united and working together. There is absolutely nothing wrong with hosting dinners. The agenda is very clear, the meeting is about the Belagavi convention scheduled on January 21. It's going to be a grand function," he stated.

Despite the leaders saying that things are under control, sources said that all is not well within the Congress party. The struggle for power has begun and is likely to escalate in the coming days.

