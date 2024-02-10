Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned the stand of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on protesting the alleged unfair treatment of the State by the Central government at Jantar Mantar.

Addressing reporters in Harihar of Davangere district, Siddaramaiah criticized Yediyurappa for not speaking up against the Central government during his tenure as Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah highlighted the significant gap between the tax contribution of Karnataka to the Centre, which amounts to ₹4,30,000 crore, and the meager returns of only ₹50,257 crore, emphasizing the disparity.

Regarding drought relief efforts, Siddaramaiah stated that the State government has disbursed temporary relief funds of ₹2,000 each to 34 lakh farmers, totaling ₹650 crore. Additionally, ₹860 crore has been allocated to Deputy Commissioners for initiatives addressing drinking water scarcity, provision of fodder, and employment generation to mitigate drought-induced hardships.

Expressing disappointment with the delay in receiving drought relief funds from the Centre, Siddaramaiah criticized BJP leaders for merely delivering speeches instead of actively engaging with their Central counterparts to secure necessary funding.

During a separate press interaction in Hosadurga, Chitradurga district, Siddaramaiah condemned the inflammatory language used by former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, questioning the appropriateness of such rhetoric from a political figure claiming affiliation with the RSS.

Siddaramaiah criticized Eshwarappa for advocating violence and asserted that legal action would be pursued against him for his remarks, particularly for suggesting violence against D.K. Suresh.

In response to inquiries, Siddaramaiah further clarified that no funds have been received from the Union government despite the announcement of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project.

(With inputs from agencies)