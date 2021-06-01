Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with high fever, the hospital said on Tuesday.

"Siddaramaiah is admitted in our hospital for evaluation of fever. He was tested for Covid, which came negative. He is stable and being investigated and treated by a team of medical experts," the Manipal Hospital said in a statement here.

Siddaramaiah, 72, was in the same hospital in August 2020 for treatment after he tested Covid positive.

"As Siddaramaiah is down with high fever since Monday night, all his scheduled programmes for the next 2 days have been cancelled," his office said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)