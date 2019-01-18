The deteriorating condition of 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the seer of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, has people from all walks of life lining up at the ashram to catch a glimpse of the ailing godman who is also known as the 'Walking God'.

The seer was on a ventilator at the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre over the past few days but was shifted to his residence in the mutt upon his insistence.

According to reports, a makeshift ICU was created at the Siddaganga mutt and the centenarian is resting there. However, according to doctors, his condition is worsening.

"His ventilation dependency has increased to 80 per cent from 50 per cent two days ago. The protein and albumin levels are also declining," said Dr Paramesh Shivanna, the seer's personal doctor and head of the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Emotions are running high across the state with devotees, including numerous VIPs thronging the seer's residence to take his blessings. However, they are only allowed to see him through a glass partition.

Some of the high profile visitors for the 'walking god' were Congress floor leader, Mallikarjuna Kharge and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The scion of the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, had also earlier visited the seer when he was in the hospital.

"Let me pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the quick recovery of Swamiji. He was asleep and I did not disturb him up," Wadiyar was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

The junior pontiff of the mutt broke down while talking to the media about his leader's health and appealed to the devotees to not listen to the rumours of the seer's health.