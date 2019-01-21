The 111-year-old head pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami also known as Nadedaduva Devaru (The Walking God), passed away on Monday morning.
According to Deccan Herald, he passed away at 11.44 am.
#BREAKING: Shivakumara Swami, the head pontiff of five-centuries-old Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru passed away at 11.54 am on Monday, four sources confirmed to Deccan Herald. | #Karnataka #ShivakumaraSwamihttps://t.co/qZxOqH7ha7— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) January 21, 2019
Shivakumara Swami was diagnosed with a lung infection in December 2018 and was undergoing treatment. He was hospitalised on January 3 but was shifted back to the mutt.
He was put in ventilator after his conditions deteriorated. Swami was showing signs of recovery on Sunday but relapsed into complications on Monday morning.
Live Updates
Politicians demand Bharat Ratna for Dr Shivakumara Swami.
The state government has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.
Final rites to be conducted with state honours, says HDK
CM HD Kumaraswamy said that the final rites of the seer will be conducted with state honours.
He also asked the public to remain calm.
The seer's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing till 3 pm.
Helipads setup in Tumakuru for the arrival of VIPs
Helipads have been set up in Tumakuru Industrial Area and College Grounds for the arrival of VIPs
Helipads set up: Mutt premises - 1
Industrial area - 10
Tumkur college grounds - 1
University campus - 2
Tumakuru getting crowded with people from all over K'taka
The news of Dr Shivakumara Swami's death has spread like wildfire. The devotees are left in a state of despair.
Tumakuru is getting crowded with people from all over Karnataka.
Final rites to be performed at 4.30 pm on Tuesday
CM Kumaraswamy holds meeting with doctors and pontiffs at the mutt
CM HD Kumaraswamy and deputy CM G Parameshwara are holding a meeting with the senior pontiffs and doctors at the Siddaganga Mutt.
All official engagements cancelled by the political parties
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party leaders in the state have cancelled their official programmes.