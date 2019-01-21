Live

The 111-year-old head pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami also known as Nadedaduva Devaru (The Walking God), passed away on Monday morning.

According to Deccan Herald, he passed away at 11.44 am.

#BREAKING: Shivakumara Swami, the head pontiff of five-centuries-old Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru passed away at 11.54 am on Monday, four sources confirmed to Deccan Herald. | #Karnataka #ShivakumaraSwamihttps://t.co/qZxOqH7ha7 — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) January 21, 2019

Shivakumara Swami was diagnosed with a lung infection in December 2018 and was undergoing treatment. He was hospitalised on January 3 but was shifted back to the mutt.

He was put in ventilator after his conditions deteriorated. Swami was showing signs of recovery on Sunday but relapsed into complications on Monday morning.

