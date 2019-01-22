The head pontiff of the five-centuries-old Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, Dr Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami, had passed away on Monday. He was popularly known as "Nadedaduva Devaru", meaning the "Walking God" in Kannada.
Born in 1907, the 111-year old Lingayat seer was suffering from lung infection and hospitalised in December 2018. He was later shifted back to the mutt, but his condition worsened and was later put into the ventilator.
The seer will be laid to rest at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
Siddaganga seer had established nearly 123 educational institutions in the state which accommodates nearly 9,000 students. The students are provided with free education and all their needs are being taken care of by the Siddaganga mutt educational trust.
All politicians in Karnataka have cancelled their official engagements and are headed to Tumakuru to take part in the final rites of the seer.
The Karnataka government has declared a three-day mourning.
Live Updates
Final rites to be conducted at the 'Rudrakshi mantap'
The final rites of the seer will be conducted at the 'Rudrakshi mantap' in the Siddaganga Mutt.
Union minister Ramesh Jigajinagi pays his respects
Union minister Ramesh Jigajinagi pays his respects to the seer in Tumakuru.
The minister said that it will be wrong if the Siddaganga seer is not conferred with Bharat Ratna. He said that he will ask for the central governments help in the matter.
Siddalinga Mahaswami will become the next head of the Linagayat mutt
Shivakumara Swami's protege Siddalinga Mahaswami will succeed as the new head of the Siddaganga Mutt.
The 55-year old Siddalinga Swami had taken over as the president of one of the richest mutt in Karnataka and its 125 educational institutions over the past few years, owing to the ill health of the now deceased seer.