The head pontiff of the five-centuries-old Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, Dr Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami, had passed away on Monday. He was popularly known as "Nadedaduva Devaru", meaning the "Walking God" in Kannada.

Born in 1907, the 111-year old Lingayat seer was suffering from lung infection and hospitalised in December 2018. He was later shifted back to the mutt, but his condition worsened and was later put into the ventilator.

The seer will be laid to rest at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Siddaganga seer had established nearly 123 educational institutions in the state which accommodates nearly 9,000 students. The students are provided with free education and all their needs are being taken care of by the Siddaganga mutt educational trust.

All politicians in Karnataka have cancelled their official engagements and are headed to Tumakuru to take part in the final rites of the seer.

The Karnataka government has declared a three-day mourning.

