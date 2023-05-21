Social media sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her bold sartorial choices, the actress often attends events in the most unique and bizarre outfits created by her. Be it bubble gum, grills, tape, rope or candy boss, she assembles her own ensemble. However, her creativity is often trolled by netizens, the negative and hard comments haven't stopped her from creating newer and bolder outfits.

Uorfi Javed goes braless flaunts her boobs and butt in butterfly bodysuit and stockings

Saturday, Uorfi was papped attending an Achiever's award in Mumbai and she once again gained attention for her outfit, The actress amped up the glam quotient and opted for a shimmery yet unique lilac butterfly-themed outfit,

The actor went braless and wore the purple bodysuit over shimmery stockings. The pant-suit features a butterfly pattern on it and came with bold cuts on the front and sides. The front of the suit had a big butterfly exposing her torso and boobs, her butt that left the outfit very little to the imagination.

In no time, the actor's videos from the event went viral and netizens trolled her for going too bold.

A user said, "I'm not a supporter nor hater of Uorfi Javed but an honest opinion here. Yes she has crossed all limits wrt to wearing obscene dresses but i find many other actresses too wearing just dresses. The point is the fashion industry has forgotten the concept of normal dressing that emits elegance and class. In the race of finding new designs every time, fashion is moving away from what is normal."

Another said, "Kya achieve kiya hai ? Fatehaal mei sadhak par ghoomna? Is the at an achievement? (What did she achieve?)

The third one commented, "Iska daily met Gala chalta hai." (every day is Met Gala for her).

On Saturday, Uorfi shared a video on her Instagram handle giving her fans a glimpse of her new look. She made an ensemble resembling that of a tree trunk. She attached a witty disclaimer along with her post writing, "No trees were harmed during the making of this dress!"

Uorfi lashes out at director Vivek Agnihotri

Recently, Uorfi lashed out at 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker for his views on celebrities using assistants to elaborate their costumes at major fashion events. The actor-model lashed out at the filmmaker and questioned his fashion sense. "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie," she tweeted.

Vivek Agnihotri on Friday shared a photo of Aishwarya posing on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 while her assistant fixed her elaborate gown. He criticised the use of assistants by celebrities to elaborate their outfits at fashion events and wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'Costume Slaves'. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?

About Uorfi Javed

Urfi was last seen in MTV's reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'.She was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been a part of several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Phero Ki Hera Pheri', 'And "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.