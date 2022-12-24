Intensifying the campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem to establish lasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday seized Rs122.89 crore worth of properties of banned Jamaat-e- Islami (JeI) in Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, and Srinagar districts.

A house in the name of deceased radical leader Syed Ali Geelani has also been seized.

Geelani's house in the Barzulla area of Srinagar was seized after District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar on December 21 ordered the sealing of three properties of Jamaat including a house recorded in the name of Syed Ali Geelani.

Officials said the Barzulla house was Jamaat's property and was registered in Geelani's name.

Two-storey residential house over 17 marlas and 199 square feet under survey No.1388/307 at Barzulla South, Srinagar in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi son of Ghulam Nabi Asmi.

A statement issued on Saturday said SIA has unearthed assets of banned Jamaat throughout J&K.

On December 24, properties worth Rs 122.89 crore were notified by concerned DMs on the recommendation of SIA J&K, which have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

"To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, following properties belonging/held by banned JeI J&K at above-mentioned districts have been notified by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and notification of Union Ministry of Home Affairs," statement reads.

It is further mentioned in the statement that these premises and structures have been barred and entry and usage have been prohibited. Besides 'Red entry' to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.

During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about a dozen business establishments in Kulgam including the shopping complex at Magam are currently running from these JeI properties on a rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are tenants paying rent to JeI, are not penalized and their livelihoods not impaired.

Out of a total of 188 properties of JeI, 53 have been seized so far

The SIA has identified as many as 188 properties of the banned radical organization across the UT which has to be seized in a phased manner. Out of these identified properties, 53 have been seized so far by the SIA.

All these properties of the banned outfit will be seized through a course of action in a phased manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.

Description of properties seized in district Kulgam

Non-functional Darsgah over 04 marlas of land under Survey No. 453 min at Nowbal Kulgam.

Land measuring 14 marlas under Survey No. 735 min (Abadi Deh) on which a mosque and 04 shops exist at Qaimoh Kulgam.

One building and three shops exist over land measuring 01 Kanal & 14 Marla under Survey No. 528 min at Redwani Kulgam.

Land measuring one marla under survey No. 433 min on which one Kuthar exists at Hawoora Kulgam.

Land measuring 16 kanals and 18 marlas under survey No. 1127 in town Kulgam.

Description of properties seized in district Pulwama

Al-Huda Health Care Centre, Shops and school building over land measuring six kanals 18 Marlas and 3.25 sirsai under Survey No. 734 (2 K, 10 M, 3.25 S), 733 (1K, 16 M), 722 (1 K, 9 M) and survey No. 727 (1 K, 3 M).

Four storey building on land measuring 1 kanal & 03 marlas under survey No. 3310/3129 at Awantipora through Ameer Tehsil Awantipora.

Description of properties seized in district Budgam

Land measuring two kanals and 11 Marla under survey No. 837 at Ompora Budgam.

Land measuring two kanals and nine marla under survey No. 835 at Ompora Budgam.

Land measuring two marlas and136 sirsai under survey No. 835 min at Ompora Budgam.

Land measuring one kanal under survey No. 257 min at Pallar Budgam.

Land measuring six kanals under survey No. 1057/534 at Chandpora Budgam.

Land measuring one kanals and 10 Marla under survey No. 778 at Sholipora Budgam.

Land measuring one Marla under survey No. 364 at Pethmakhama, Magam Budgam.

Land measuring six Marla under survey No. 814/591 at Mazhama Magam, Budgam.

Madina Shopping Complex over three marlas of land under survey No. 2023 at Magam

Description of properties seized in district Srinagar