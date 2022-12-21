After sacking his grandson from government service for his involvement in anti-national activities, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday attached the property of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar.

Three properties belonging to the banned Jamaat-e Islami (JeI) were sealed by the District Magistrate (DM) of Srinagar. These properties include two storied residential structures built on 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar, and registered in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The property in Srinagar's Barzalla neighborhood, according to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), belonged to the banned JeI and had been purchased in his name.

After the application for attachment was made by the SIA, which has been looking into the connections to the terror funding racket and the various properties that were created with those funds, the property was taken by District Magistrate Srinagar.

The DM cited communication No. in the December 19 order. According to State Investigation Agency (SIA) document SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated December 16, 2022, the investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019, under sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo, which is currently the subject of an investigation by P/S SIA, three (3) properties have surfaced.

Geelani's grandson already terminated from services

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already ordered the termination of services of Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre for his involvement in anti-national activities. Geelani's grandson was terminated along with a teacher from Doda for being involved in anti-national activities.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued the orders in terms of Article 311 used in the termination of services of several other persons in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.

Intensifying the campaign against "terror-friendly employees" in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government had already sacked over 25 employees including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled 'supreme commander' Sayed Salahuddin.

The designated committee constituted to single-out terror-friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, had recommended termination of these in its meeting.

Geelani passed away on Sept 1, 2021

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Srinagar after a prolonged illness on September 1, 2021. He was 91. Geelani was a member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of the hardline Hurriyat Conference.

In the year 2020, Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference. Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islam

188 properties of JeI to be seized in a phased manner

As reported earlier, SIA has identified as many as 188 properties of the banned radical organization across the UT.

All these properties of the banned outfit will be seized through a course of action in a phased manner. With three more properties seized today, a total of 34 properties of JeI have been seized by the authorities.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K, which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.