Rejecting provocating statements from across the border, residents of Jammu and Kashmir ignored the first death anniversary of hardcore Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani to give a clear message to Pakistan.

Leaders of Pakistan have asked residents of Jammu and Kashmir to observe hartal and hold processions in different parts of the Kashmir Valley to express solidary with the separatists.

Outrightly rejecting the instigating and provocating calls given by Pakistani leaders, life remained normal in Kashmir Valley as there was neither any protest nor any function on the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Reports said that for the last week, some anti-national elements, sitting across the border, were indulged in posting some highly provocative posts on social media to observe the first death anniversary of Geelani.

Operated from across the border, these Pakistan-controlled social media groups have appealed to the people to hold rallies on September 1 to mark the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

PAK leaders issued provocative statements

Some leaders of Pakistan have called upon the people to observe September 1 as 'Youm-e-Baba-e-Hurriyat' or 'Day of Father of Freedom Movement' in the memory of Syed Ali Geelani. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a highly provocative statement to express "solidarity" with Kashmiris on the first death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Syed Ali Geelani personified the very essence of Kashmiris' struggle. Frail in body but firm in resolve, he powered the resistance movement with belief in the idea of freedom from Indian yoke. Geelani sahib remains as relevant to the freedom struggle today as he was in life. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 1, 2022

"Pakistan joins the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in paying tribute to iconic Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the first death anniversary, today," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Syed Ali Geelani personified the very essence of Kashmiris' struggle. Frail in body but firm in resolve, he powered the resistance movement with belief in the idea of freedom from the Indian yoke. Geelani sahib remains as relevant to the freedom struggle today as he was in life", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Pro-Pak Geelani passed away on Sept 1, 2021

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Srinagar after a prolonged illness on September 1, 2021. He was 91. Geelani was a member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of the hardline Hurriyat Conference.

In the year 2020, Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference. Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.