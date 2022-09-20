https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/775731/excise-policy-scam-case-fresh-raids-by-ed-40-locations-delhi.jpg IBTimes IN

Special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the offices of the Jamaat-e-Islami run 'Falah-e-Aam' trust in Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

SIA sources said the raids were being carried out in connection with a terror funding case.

Police assisted the SIA during these raids.

Sources added that these raids were carried out at offices of Falah-e-Aam trust in Sopore town of Baramulla district and Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

Further details are awaited.