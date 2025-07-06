The chargesheet filed by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has revealed that Pakistan-based terrorists belonging to the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were operating a narco-terror module in the Union Territory to fund terror activities across the country.

This sophisticated module, spanning from posh localities of Jammu city to border areas of the UT, was exposed following the arrest of several local drug peddlers in Jammu.

The SIA has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused individuals in connection with a case registered at Police Station SIA Jammu. Those who were chargesheeted, including the Pakistan-based supremo of the banner Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, Syed Sallahudin.

A FIR, initially lodged in 2022, pertains to a cross-border narco-terrorism and terror financing network involving Pakistan-based terrorist organizations and their operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Module Operated from Across the Border

The investigation uncovered a well-organized network of terrorist associates and couriers assisting Hizbul Mujahideen by facilitating narcotic smuggling and generating funds for the outfit.

"This network has emerged as a major channel for terror financing in the region. Several individuals involved have accumulated significant wealth through drug proceeds, despite having negligible legitimate sources of income," a spokesperson of the SIA stated.

Accused Narcoterrorists

The chargesheet names the following individuals, who were allegedly operating under a well-coordinated terror network for raising funds through smuggling and sale of narcotics:

Khalid Hussain, S/o Anwar Hussain, R/o Ujhan Margan, Tehsil Darhal, District Rajouri; currently residing at Rehmat Colony, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Harpreet Singh, S/o Kamaljeet Singh, R/o House No. 619/F, Sector 3, Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mohammad Shokit, S/o Mohammad Latief, R/o Phambranar Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch

Javid Ahmed Rather, S/o Abdul Rehman Rather, R/o Thokarpura, Budgam

Manzoor Ahmad, S/o Noor Mohammad, R/o Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Tehsil Eidgah, District Srinagar

Chain Singh, S/o Late Angrez Singh, R/o Chak Chua, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu

Sahil Kumar, S/o Sudesh Kumar, R/o H. No. 21-A, New Rehari, Jammu

Asif Rehman Reshi, S/o Abdul Rehman Reshi, R/o Banapora, Batmaloo, Srinagar

Sandeepak Singh, S/o Raj Singh, R/o Green Avenue Lane, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Basharat Ahmad Bhat, S/o Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, R/o Chowdhry Bagh, Kremshore, Khansahib, Budgam — presently based in Rawalpindi, Pakistan; identified as a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudeen, S/o Ghulam Rasool Shah, R/o Bonapora, Soibugh, District Budgam — Head of Hizbul Mujahideen

The investigation revealed a systematic modus operandi in which narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir. Proceeds from the drug sales were deposited into the account of one of the accused, following instructions from Basharat Ahmad Bhat, the Pakistan-based HM operative.

The accused individuals were allegedly key players in distributing narcotics to local youth, with some employing others to expand their network and clientele.

The probe points to a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilize peace in Jammu and Kashmir through terror financing and narcotics trafficking. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of this network.

This chargesheet underscores the SIA's unwavering commitment to dismantling terror-financing ecosystems and safeguarding the peace and stability of the Union Territory.