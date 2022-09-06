To dismantle the ecosystem of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir, sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted multiple raids across Kashmir Valley against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with this dreaded group.

The sleuths of SIA conducted searches at houses of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla areas of Kashmir Valley.

"Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, State Investigation Agency, today conducted searches at multiple locations spread across Valley. House premises of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla were searched in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 16/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir", SIA spokesperson said.

Raids conduct to dismantle the active terror grid in Valley

According to reports, raids were conducted in connection with a case that pertains to a terror grid active in the Valley.

Sleuths of SIA are investigating the role of masterminds in Pakistan - who with the active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with the terrorists of JeM based in Pakistan, have been activating the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in the Union Territory.

The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted.

During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized, he said.

Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation, he said.

"The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror network in the Valley by identifying overground workers supporting and abetting terrorism," the SIA said.