Shyam Sundar Kalaani, who played the iconic role of twin brothers Sugriva and Bali in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, has passed away after losing his battle with cancer. According to reports, the actor breathed his last on April 7 in Kalka, Haryana.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the epic saga, confirmed the news on Twitter and mourned the demise of his co-actor. "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan"... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayana, too mourned the loss of his fellow actor, He tweeted, "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP."

Coincidentally, Sugriva was recently introduced on Ramayana which has started airing on Doordarshan from March 28 at 9 am and 9 pm to help flatten the curve of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from playing Sugriva and Bali, Shyam Sundar had played the role of Bheem in Mahabharat. He has worked in movies like Heer Raanjha, Chhailla Babu and even played the role of Hanuman in Jai Hanuman.

Shyam Sundar is survived by his wife.