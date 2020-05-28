Ace Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu has reportedly been arrested by the SR Nagar police after character artiste Sai Sudha Reddy of Arjun Reddy filed a cheating case against him.

It is reported that Sai Sudha Reddy lodged a complaint against cinematographer Shyam K Naidu at the SR Nagar police station. In her complaint, the Arjun Reddy artiste stated that he had forced her into a relationship and promised to marry her. But he dumped her after she discussed their wedding plans.

Sai Sudha Reddy told that she met Shyam K Naidu through a common friend and knew him for the last five years. "He used to tell about his family issues and even took suggestions from me. He promised me to marry this year and when I asked him, he not only refused to marry but also started blackmailing me," TelanganaToday quoted her as alleging.

Shyam K Naidu has been arrested by the police following a complaint from actress Sai Sudha of Arjun Reddy fame. He is under custody for detailed investigation, according to the report of the News18.

Sai Sudha Reddy came to limelight through a supporting role in director Nag Ashwin's Yevade Subramanyam starring Nani, Vijay Devarakonda and Malavika Nair. She was also seen in a small role in the entry scene of Vijay Deverakonda in the blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy.

Shyam K Naidu is the younger brother of ace cinematographer Chota K Naidu. He has worked as a camera man in around 40 movies and Pokiri, Businessman, Julayi, Dictator, Chirutha, Desamuduru, Temper and Rabhasa are some the films that hold mirror to his amazing work. He was also nominated for some awards.

However, this is not first time Shyam K Naidu making it to the news for a wrong reason. In 2017, the Pokiri cinematographer had hit the headlines over his involvement in a Hyderabad drug racket. Along with 12 other Tollywood personalities, he was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over 10 hours for his alleged links with the accused.