Along with celebrity child births, big bang Bollywood weddings, shocking divorces; the industry also saw many known faces pass away in 2024. From sudden and shocking deaths to losing long battles to illnesses, the industry lost several gems this year. Let's take a look at the celebs who passed away to their heavenly abode.

Zakir Hussain: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on December 16. The musical legend had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was hospitalized for almost two weeks in San Francisco before passing away. The legend's death left a huge void in the space of Indian classic music.

Pankaj Udhas: Another musical legend who breathed his last this year was Pankaj Udhas. The Ghazal maestro passed away on 26 February due to prolonged illness. He will forever be remembered for giving the Indian music industry some of the most memorable ghazals – Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Chhithi Aayi Hai, Aur Ahistaa Kijiye Baatein and more.

Rohit Bal: One of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Rohit Bal, breathed his last on 01 November at the age of 63. The ace designer who dressed several big names back home and all across the globe was facing serious heart ailment for over a year.

Rituraj Singh: One of the most shocking deaths this year was that of television and film actor Rituraj Singh. The Banegi Apni Baat actor died of a cardiac arrest on February 19. Known for his versatility, Singh had recently ventured into OTT too with shows like Made in Heaven, Bandish Bandits and more.

Asha Sharma: Veteran actress Asha Sharma passed away due to age related health issues at the age of 88. Th talented actress had worked in various shows and films.

Vikas Sethi: Television's popular face, Vikas Sethi, left the nation shocked with the news of his tragic death. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi actor passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 48.

Atul Parchure: One of the most unexpected deaths was that of noted Marathi actor Atul Parchure. The actor died at the age of 57 after battling liver cancer.

Ustad Rashid Khan: Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on January 9 after a long fight with cancer. The Padma Bhushan recipient was put on ventilator for a few days before he breathed his last. Some of his most memorable songs are from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, My Name is Khan and more.

Shyam Benegal: Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 in Mumbai following a long battle with chronic kidney-related disease. The cinematic genius will always be regarded as the man who gave birth to parallel cinema with films like - Ankur, Mandi, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and more.

Sharda Sinha: Renowned folk and classical singer, Sharda Sinha, breathed her last on November 5. Known for her unconventional voice and Chhatth songs, Sinha passed away after a long battle with multiple myeloma.