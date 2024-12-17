Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on December 16. The legendary table player was battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was hospitalized for almost two weeks in San Francisco. The legend's death has left a huge void in the space of Indian classic music. Ever since his death, social media has been pouring in heartfelt, grieving, mourning posts for the tabla maestro.

Last social media post

Zakir Hussain was an ardent fan of the beauty of nature and his social media has been a proof of that. From sharing pictures of flora and fauna to appreciating the skies and the oceans; the legend found music even in the serenity of his surroundings. In his last social media post, Zakir Hussain had shared a picture of trees changing leaves colour. "Just sharing a wonder moment," he had written while sharing the post.

Net worth

Zakir Hussain has left behind massive wealth which he earned with his talent and hard work. The legend reportedly used to charge Rs 5 to 10 crore for events. His net worth is said to be somewhere around Rs 50 crore.

Family life

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Very little is known about his family life as touted as one of the gems of the country, Zakir Hussain preferred to keep his family life really private. Zakir fell in love with Antonia during the early days of his career in US where she not only used to be known as a kathak dancer but also used to work as his manager. Antonia is of Italian-American descent.