Shweta Tiwari is one gorgeous actress of the television industry and she recently experimented with a new look and it surely has left fans awestruck.

In her latest Instagram post, Shweta is seen flaunting her bangs haircut as she poses with her hair stylist.

"With The prettiest Hair Artist in the whole world! @kantamotwani," she wrote. The original Prerna of television looks charming in the new hairdo and her fans surely do agree.

The actress is currently seen in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. The show sees her play a middle-aged woman looking for a perfect match to settle down. She also recently marked her digital debut with ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Hum Tum And Them.

Shweta Tiwari's ugly separation from second husband

Last year, Shweta was in news for her ugly separation with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. Since then, the actress has often been questioned on social media about her unsuccessful second marriage. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the negative comments. "There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something."

Shweta further added that she is not brave but is trying to overcome her problems. "They are so many women around me who are going through these problems. I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that's normal."

Actress' first marriage and kids

For the unversed, Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has daughter Palak Tiwari. After the marriage failed, she married Abhinav in 2013 with whom she has a son Reyansh. However, in August last year, Shweta filed a police complaint against Abhinav accusing him of domestic violence and for molesting her daughter Palak.

Check out her new look: