Shweta Tiwari, who was in news lately for her ugly separation with her second husband Abhinav Kohli, is back on television with a new show Meri Dad Ki Dulhan. The show sees her play a middle-aged woman looking for a perfect match to settle down. However, unlike Shweta's role on the show, the actress is not open to the idea of a perfect match in real life.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress revealed if she is open to falling in love again. "I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don't have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don't think I am looking at anything else apart than that," she said.

The gorgeous actress is often questioned on social media about her unsuccessful second marriage. Taking about the negative comments, she said: "There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something."

Shweta further added that she is not brave but is trying to overcome her problems. "They are so many women around me who are going through these problems. I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that's normal."

For the unversed, Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has daughter Palak Tiwari. After the marriage failed, she married Abhinav in 2013 with whom she has a son Reyansh. However, in August last year, Shweta filed a police complaint against Abhinav accusing him of domestic violence and for molesting her daughter Palak.