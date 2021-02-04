Shweta Basu Prasad's journey in the industry has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. The Makdee actress saw the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows during her stint in the showbiz world. And her personal life has not been an easy ride either. The actress separated from her husband within few months of marriage.

Shweta Basu Prasad had tied-the-knot with filmmaker Rohit Mittal in December 2018. The couple grabbed headlines for separating even before they had completed a year together.

Shweta Basu had then said, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other's best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader."

And now, the actress has again opened up about her divorce. Talking about how their divorce was not nasty, Shweta told TOI that it may sound like a big word but their separation was not nasty. She added that she had seen couples who were together for decades parting ways so when they decided to part ways within 6-8 months after marriage it felt simply like a break-up.

Shweta further said that she she was sad and wasn't going around partying. But, it was her family that supported her. Speaking about it, she told the publication, "Besides, I think one is his own friend or enemy in such situations; I went on to become my own friend and I am fine now." Shweta recently celebrated her birthday which was attended by her close friends from the industry. Her calendar is blocked with several regional and Hindi language projects in her kitty.