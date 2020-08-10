There was no limit to Shweta Bachchan's happiness when her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan emerged victorious in his battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic. The actor walked out of the Nanavati hospital after almost a month after he was tested negative for the virus.

And Shweta, who had to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year without Abhishek, took to social Instagram to rejoice for her younger's brother's safe return.

She shared a childhood picture of Abhishek wherein the latter was seen riding a toy bicycle wearing a dungaree and a white shirt. She used a heart-shaped emoji to express her joy while sharing the pic.

And while Shweta was busy sharing her feelings, her son Agastya seemed in a goofy mood and dropped a comment on her post saying, "Dhoom Dhoom (the slogan which keeps playing in the background in Abhishek starrer Dhoom)."

And no matter how much you grow up, a mother will always a mother and look at her child as a child. And being a strict mother, Shweta dropped a savage reply roasting her son to be more innovative in his comments. "A little bit of originality please," Shweta wrote along with a magnifying glass emoji.

'Welcome home Bhaiyu'

Amitabh Bachchan too was ecstatic at the news of son Abhishek finally getting discharged from hospital after almost a month. Big B took to Twitter on Saturday to welcome Abhishek home.

"Welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan from his verified account on Saturday afternoon.

"Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..GOD IS GREAT.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS," wrote the veteran actor in a separate tweet, addressed to his fans.

Big B's tweet came as a response to his son's announcing on Twitter that he is getting discharged from hospital.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" tweeted Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday, to confirm his discharge.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for Covid- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.