Karan Johar is back with yet another thrilling episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. This time, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will grace the coffee couch. The promo was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle. The duo, Ajay and Rohit, will be brutally honest and be giving rapid answers to Karan Johar, even if it's not a rapid-fire round.

Ajay Devgn, in the promo, was at his spontaneous best. In the rapid-fire round at the end of the promo, Karan asks Ajay, "Do you have a sworn enemy in the industry, and if it is, who?" Ajay's immediate response leaves Karan in shock. Ajay replied, "Once upon a time, you."

Karan holds his throat in response and says, "I got such a shock."

Rohit Shetty talks about Ranveer Singh's energy

Rohit Shetty shares how Ajay and Salman will be chilling even if there is a hit or flop.

Rohit Shetty says, "I followed him and Salman. If the film is a blockbuster, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. If the film has not done well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling."

When Karan asks Ajay how he handles the Ranveer on Singham Again sets, Ajay replies, "Either I shut him up or I shut my ears."

When Karan asks why he is not spotted at parties or papped, Ajay replies that he is "not called anymore," and on not being spotted at the airport, he says, "because I don't call them."

Rohit Shetty takes only Ranveer's name on being asked to name the actor who changes dialogues during a take, has a meltdown before a difficult scene, and the one who goes bonkers at a rap party.

Karan shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: "This dynamic duo is bringing their signature 'explosive' fun to the Koffee couch this week

Netizens react

Meanwhile, ardent fans of Karan Johar's show are looking forward to this episode.

A user mentioned, "Lethal combination..."

Jad Hadid mentioned, "Seems like a fun and entertaining episode; I'm definitely looking forward to watching it."

When Ajay and Karan had a cold war

Ajay and Karan had a cold war that grabbed headlines. It happened in 2016 when Shivaay clashed with the latter's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This even caused Kajol and Karan to pause their friendship before they all patched up a few years later.

Ranveer Singh's wax figures at Madame Tussauds London and Singapore

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is the latest Indian celebrity to get his wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London and Singapore. The actor shared three images on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen posing with the wax figures.

Ranveer's London figure pays homage to his culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. Ranveer's Singapore statue is dressed in a custom tuxedo, crafted by Gaurav Gupta, which features a velvet blazer with floral embellishments.

Ranveer Singh pens a note

Ranveer Singh was ecstatic seeing his wax statues at Madame Tussauds. "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world's most famous and prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment," he said.