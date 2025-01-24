A picture of Chris Martin shared by Rajeev Shukla with celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Raj Thackeray and more in attendance has given internet a reason to laugh. The BCCI Vice-President has shared the picture during Chris' visit to India and has him seated at the front. However, it is the Congress politician's beaming smile that seems to have stolen everyone's thunder.

Internet is having a field day cracking funny jokes and dropping humorous one liners on Shukla's photo. Let's take a look at some of them.

Social media reactions

"Shuklaji has duplicates, he is everywhere," wrote one user. "Shukla Sir, you truly have a talent for being everywhere—just like good music and great vibes! Chris Martin 's India tour was nothing short of a chart-topping hit. Looks like the universe (and @Coldplay) is always on your playlist!" another user commented.

"Mahabharat's "Main Samay hu" referred to Shukla ji because he is everywhere," a social media user opined. "Soon you will be on the advisory board of Coldplay," another social media user dropped a comment. "Shukla Ji is that Narad Muni, who appears everywhere in India, wherever there is action," a twitter user wrote.

Chris Martin and his father are friendly persons. Cris’s india tour is extremely successful pic.twitter.com/hW0EV7axdO — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 22, 2025

"Shuklaji oxygen.. available everywhere," another X user commented. "He is the Orry of politics," read a comment. "Cousin that nobody likes but still had to keep up with bcz of parents," another person commented. "You are like that unwanted potato everywhere," one more of the comments read.

"How is this guy is there in every event? Be it BJP or Congress gov, this guy is always in attendance lol", "Sometimes I feel you are a time traveller. I have aged over decades, but you still the same", "70% of the world is covered with water and the rest by Shuklaji" were some more comments on the photo going viral.