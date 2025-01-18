Coldplay fans in India have reason to rejoice as the band is all set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 (Saturday), January 19 (Sunday), and January 21 (Tuesday) at Navi Mumbai. Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead singer, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, accompanied by his partner, actor Dakota Johnson.

Several videos and pictures of Chris and Dakota have gone viral on social media. In one video, Chris greeted the paparazzi warmly, while Dakota waved and acknowledged them graciously.

Stroll at Marine Drive

On Thursday night, Chris Martin was spotted enjoying the scenic beauty of Marine Drive. The serene moment was shared on Coldplay's official X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring Chris at the iconic location. The caption read, "We are very happy and grateful to be here in India.

Visit to Babulnath Temple

On Friday evening, Chris and Dakota visited the historic Babulnath temple to seek blessings. For the temple visit, Chris wore a turquoise blue kurta, while Dakota donned traditional Indian attire, complete with a dupatta as a mark of respect for Indian culture. The couple offered prayers, and Dakota paid homage to Lord Nandi.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour has set Indian fans abuzz with excitement. The band is gearing up for a series of electrifying performances in the country, starting in Mumbai and the grand finale will happen on January 25 in Ahmedabad.