Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has finally hit the big screen, and moviegoers who have watched the film have taken to social media to share their reviews.

In the film, Kangana essays the role of Indira Gandhi. The role of Jayaprakash Narayan is portrayed by Anupam Kher, while a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee is played by Shreyas Talpade. Milind Soman takes on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, with Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

EMERGENCY is a mess of massive proportions. The movie neither does justice to the larger-than-life persona of #IndiraGandhi, nor does it entertain or engage.



Kangana Ranaut delivers a powerful performance with impeccable dialogue delivery, body language, voice modulation, and diction. Her conviction in the role makes it feel as though it was written specifically for her. She transforms herself into the character of the former Prime Minister.

The film Emergency is based on the life of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, during the period when she imposed an emergency in India.

This isn't just a movie—it's a warning. Emergency reminds us of a time when democracy was crushed under one family's hunger for power. Kangana Ranaut is fearless in exposing the reality. Indira wasn't a leader, she was a dictator.

The film depicts what happened under Indira Gandhi's government in 1975. The 21 months are considered a dark phase in Indian democracy. It also touches upon Mrs. Gandhi's assassination and the Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s.

I just finished watching an emergency and It's a must watch movie.

Kangana has also directed the film. Known for its deeply intense and historically rich portrayal, Emergency showcases Kangana's talent as both an actor and a director who has been lauded by her fans.

A user said, "I wasn't expecting Emergency to hit me so hard! Kangana Ranaut nails the role of Indira Gandhi with such raw honesty, and the whole cast brings their A-game. The visuals are stunning, the story captures the intensity of the 1975 incident, and the music perfectly complements the background of the film. This film does justice to our history in every frame. It's a must watch to know about our history."

Another mentioned, "Kangana Ranaut excels in her dual role as both actor and director, delivering a performance that is hard to match. No one else could have portrayed Indira Gandhi better than she did. Emergency offers a fair representation of historical events, controversial decisions, political turmoil & emotional struggles that followed during Emergency. Kangana, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima have done justice to their respective roles."

The third one mentioned, "After a long time saw a good Biopic.The film completely gives a respect to Indira http://Gandhi.It depicts her sacrifices and mistakes and Cleary portrays her a strong leader. #KanganaRanaut is exceptional #Emergency."

"We thought it would be propoganda movie cause Kangana belongs to BJP but nothing was that" must watch movie of Kangana Ranaut.

The fourth one mentioned, "This isn't just a movie—it's a warning. Emergency reminds us of a time when democracy was crushed under one family's hunger for power. #KanganaRanaut is fearless in exposing the reality. Indira wasn't a leader, she was a dictator.#EmergencyReview."

The fifth user mentioned, "#KanganaRanaut you won't understand but I'm so so proud of you you've done Fantastic job as an director we know you're good actor there's no iota of doubt about that but as a director you've outdone yourself,I'm still shaking while writing this review."