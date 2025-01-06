Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has faced troubled waters for over a year. Initially slated for release on September 6, 2024, the film has now been rescheduled to hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

The Controversy

The controversy began when the makers released the teaser last year, sparking backlash, particularly from the Sikh community. A section of the Sikh community was unhappy with the portrayal of Sikhs in the film, which led to widespread criticism following the release of the first trailer.

Emergency trailer 2

On Monday, January 6, 2025, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the new trailer for Emergency. In the film, she takes on the role of India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Emergency delves into the dark chapters of Indian history, exploring one of the most controversial periods in Indian politics.

The new trailer captures the chaotic days of 1975, highlighting Indira Gandhi's infamous declaration, "Indira is India." In one of the scenes, Kangana's Indira Gandhi addresses the Assembly, saying, "To accept the truth is to wage a war."

Milind Soman who essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, asks her if she wants a war. She doesn't say a word, but her intense look is enough to conclude that she does want a war. The trailer then cuts to gruesome scenes of violence, death, and chaos as Indira Gandhi imposes the Emergency.

Fans heap praise on Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut delivers a powerful performance with impeccable dialogue delivery, body language, voice modulation, and diction. Her conviction in the role makes it feel as though it was written specifically for her. She transforms herself into the character of the former Prime Minister.

A user mentioned, "Next national award is coming."

Another mentioned, "Her voice gave me Goosebumps."

The third one mentioned, "Power, rebellion, and war collide."

star cast

The film brings to life the political chessboard of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan's fiery protests (Anupam Kher) to young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical brilliance (Shreyas Talpade). Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Milind Soman), Pupul Jayakar (Mahima Choudhary), and Jagjivan Ram (the late Satish Kaushik) also play pivotal roles in this gripping drama.