After clinching the series in the first three matches of the series, Indian skipper left the squad to rest up before the World Cup. In his absence, Rohit Sharma came out for the toss as Indian skipper in his landmark 200th ODI match.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first. The hosts made quite a few changes to their playing XI but the main talking point was the change India made to their top-order where young Shubman Gill replaced Kohli.

But nothing went according to plan for India as the visitors suffered a massive batting collapse and lost three wickets without scoring a run on 33. Overall, the team went from 21-0 to 33-5 in no time.

Shikhar Dhawan was the first to go and Rohit followed him when he chipped an inswinger back to Trent Boult for a simple caught and bowled. Ambati Rayudu then departed without troubling the scorers when he threw his hands at a wide delivery from Colin de Grandhomme. Dinesh Karthik also departed for 0 as he edged one of de Grandhomme.

Gill was next to depart and his dismissal mimicked that of Rohit. But that wasn't to be the end of India's troubles either as Kedar Jadhav joined the rest of the batsmen in the Indian dressing room making the scoreboard read 35-6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also did not last long and India was 7 down in no time.

India suffered a scary batting collapse and naturally Twitter was fuming.

