Shubhdeep looks Adorable in Kurta-Pyjama & Pink Turban as he celebrates his first birthday; fans miss late singer Sidhu Moosewala's presence

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy on March 17, 2024, and named him Shubhdeep.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support."

Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother Shubhdeep celebrates his first birthday

On Monday, Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother turned one, and his parents celebrated his first birthday with former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The birthday celebrations took place at the Moosewala residence in Musa village. For his special day, little Shubhdeep looked adorable in a traditional black kurta-pyjama paired with a pink turban. His mother, Charan Kaur, lovingly held him in her arms during the cake-cutting ceremony, while his father, Balkaur Singh, stood beside them.

Several photos and videos of the intimate celebration have gone viral, capturing heartfelt moments from the event. The glimpses also show former CM Charanjit Singh Channi as part of the gathering.

Fans of Sidhu Moosewala deeply felt his absence on this special occasion, expressing their wishes that he was here to celebrate with his family.

According to details shared by Times Now, Sidhu Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the significance behind the newborn's name.

Speaking about his wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, revealed that she conceived through IVF. Addressing speculation, he stated, "Many rumours are circulating about our family, but they should not be believed. Any important news will be shared by the family itself.