Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be seen as India's most iconic mainstream Bollywood film that will address the LGBTQ community's issues. The film that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar go on floors today.

It's safe to say that in an ideal world, the film wouldn't hit too many roadblocks. However, for many around the world and very much in India too, the conversation around LGBTQ rights still remains a fragile, nascent stage. Now, the film has been banned in the UAE and Dubai due to its approach on homosexuality.

UAE and Dubai say no to Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

Ever since the film's release was announced the film has been the centre of debates concerning the very large and pressing matter of gay rights in India. The film will showcase gay love, without hesitance of getting down to the roots of the issue. They are taking the conversation into living rooms, a big feat indeed.

While the makers and cast believed the world and India were ready for the Bollywood film, and would at least give the film a chance, the film received a no-go from UAE and Dubai. This has little to do with the film, but in the Middle East, all films surrounding the topic are automatically banned. It doesn't matter then, how the film decided to portray the issue.

This comes as a disapppointment after things were looking good for the film in India went the Censor Board cleared the film, giving it a U/A certificate. The board also cleared the kissing scene shared by the leads, Jitendra and Ayushmann.

When the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan offered to edit the kissing scene to ensure the film aired in the Middle East, they were told it had nothing to do with the scene and everything to doi with the theme of the film itself.

The sad thing is that the UAE and Dubai do contribute a good international audience to Bollywood, and to lose that may cost the film. Well, we'll just have to see if the audience was indeed ready for the film like the makers thought.