Pan India actress and Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 37th birthday today. On Friday night, the actress rang in her birthday with her beau Santanu Hazarika, sister Akshara Haasan, and several Bollywood actresses in attendance.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of videos and pictures from her midnight bash. Bollywood actress Kajol attended the bash.

Inside Shruti Hassan's midnight birthday bash

Shruti Haasan slayed in a full-length all-noir dress. The actress also wore a crown on her head, she posed for pictures amid the background of silver balloons and foil cutout of 'Happy B-Day'. The actress celebrated her birthday by cutting the cake, she was also seen dancing with her beau and friends.

Shruti Haasan shared adorable pictures with beau Santanu where they can be seen hugging. The actress also shared pics with Akshara Haasan and Kajol as well, sharing a selfie from the birthday bash she wrote, "Best Birthday ever. I'm so thankful for the beautiful souls around me."

Shruti Haasan's birthday post

After a fun-filled night and birthday celebrations, the actor shared a carousel post on her Instagram and penned a beautiful note for the birthday wishes that have been pouring in for the actress.

Posting two selfie pictures she wrote, "I woke up this birthday blessed and happy and grateful beyond words for the life and love I have ... every year I make a wish when I blow out my candles and this year instinctively I just wanted a wish for all of us to be happy literally everyone getting what they truly need - and I guess that's what they meant about getting older and wiser you soon realise that you are made up of the energy and world around you and you aren't this solo warrior all the time .. I'm truly thankful for the beauty of the brilliant souls around me on my birthday my wish for you is that you are seen that you are heard and that you are loved for the unique and lovely person you are."

Rare and priceless moment with daddy Kamal Hassan

Throwback to the time when doting daddy Kamal Haasan introduced his daughter on stage for the first time to the public.

Professional front

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is reining high on the success of Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi starrer Waitair Veerayya. Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya clashed at the box office as they were released on the eve of Makar Sankranthi.

Her upcoming project includes Salaar wherein she will be alongside Prabhas.