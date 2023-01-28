Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra. The couple tied the knot on Saturday marriage in Mumbai with their near and dear ones in attendance. The duo ditched dhol-tasha and opted for a quite intimate court marriage. The duo took to their social media handle and announced their unison with their fans and followers.

Newlywed couple Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce their wedding

The newlywed couple were showered with love and blessing in persona as well as on social media. Amidst all the happiness and joy, it was Masaba Gupta's mother actor Neena Gupta whose heart was filled with a gamut of emotions, the actress shared a family picture along with her husband Vivek Mehra and ex-husband Vivan Richards. The family picture also saw Masaba Gupta and her actor husband Satyadeep Misra.

Vivian Richards attends daughter Masaba's wedding

Along with the picture family post she posted a caption, "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati, (My daughter, my son, daughter's mother, daughter's father, and my husband)."

Masaba Gupta shares a happy picture with family

Not just Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta also posted a family photo. The picture showed Satyadeep and Masaba posing in the centre, with Viv Richards standing next to them. Neena Gupta is seen sitting with her husband Vivek Mehra, and sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just a bonus."

After an intimate wedding, the family hosted a get-together in the evening and celebrated their special day with their families, who attended the bash in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta arrives with dad Viv Richards, poses with husband Satyadeep Misra and mom Neena Gupta at the wedding reception

Actor, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra made their first public appearance. The newlywed couple was also joined by their family members in front of the paparazzi. Among them were Neena Gupta, her father Vivian Richards, Neena's husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya.

The videos and pictures of Masaba Gupta arriving with her father, cricketer Vivian Richards have surfaced online.

The couple also disturbed sweets to the media.