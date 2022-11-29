Actor and playback singer Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures that didn't make 'the final cut' in an attempt to break the social media norms of posting 'perfect pictures'. From a swollen face to a bad hair day, Shruti's pictures received praise for many reasons.

"In a world of perfect selfies and posts - here are the ones that didn't make it to the Final Cut - bad hair day / fever and sinus swollen day / period cramp day and the rest hope you enjoy these too #stayweird," Haasan wrote.

A user appreciated her post and wrote, "Thank you for sharing YOU". The other wrote, "Thank you Shruti for normalising these". Another said, "Real is real, no match. You are looking beautiful."

Shruti celebrated 13 years in the entertainment industry this year. In a heartfelt video, Shruti shared, "Hi everyone. I can't believe it's been 13 years since I've been in this wonderful industry. I can't tell you how grateful, honoured and thankful I am every single day for your love and support. And what better way to celebrate that than to be on set today. Working, continuing to work and have the opportunity to express myself through this medium as well. Yeah, it's been amazing, I've been really...I don't have words, just thank you."

"Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I'd do more than a movie even I wasn't born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact it has given me the life I'm so grateful for .. through the years I've learned a lot how to weather success and failures , how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I've never known before. I'm so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted , ever. (sic)," she concluded.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is shooting for a number of films. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'NBK107' directed by Gopichand Malineni, she has a film opposite superstar Chiranjeevi tentatively titled 'Chiru 154' and 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel's Salaar. The project is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 28th September 2023.

The actress also released her independent track 'She is a Hero' recently which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the track has been receiving rave revolve for its music and messaging.