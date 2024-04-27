The wedding season is here and celebs are tying the knot with their loved ones. However, amid celebs vowing to stay with each other happily ever after. A popular couple has called it quits.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Shruti Hassan and Santanu have put an end to their relationship.

According to Hindustan Times, they broke up a month ago and they have been living apart since then.

Shruti Haasan had taken a break from social media. She returned to IG and shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. The post read, "It's been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people (sic)."

As per her Instagram page, she has deleted all her recent posts with Santanu Hazarika.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika had been dating since the Covid-19 pandemic. They were living together in her house in Mumbai.

The estranged couple used to share cute videos on their Instagram pages and interact with fans.

Orry thought Shruti Haasan and Santanu

Orry had conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and answered questions sent by social media users. One of the questions read, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints."

He wrote, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her!"

"Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth," he added.

A day after Orry claimed that Shruti Hassan was married, the actor took to her Instagram stories and clarified that she isn't married to her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika yet.

She wrote on her Stories, "So, I'm not married. For someone open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don't know me at all, please calm down."

Work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Salaar. The film starred Prabhas in the lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The film features brutal violence that has everyone talking. Addressing the violence in the movie and told The Indian Express: "I feel that cinema and music, there are different kinds of TV shows, different kinds of books, some depict violence, some don't. Yes, I am a mental health advocate and the biggest thing I would advocate for is knowing what you are watching."