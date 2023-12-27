Internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani who is known for partying and posing with Bollywood celebs, often pours his heart out and talks about his equation with his close friends. Orry is often seen hanging out with Gen Z star kids Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Arhaan Khan, Suhaan Khan, Aryan Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Orry said in his Reddit AMA that he found Shruti Haasan 'arrogant', and that Jacqueline Fernandez is the most genuine person in the industry.

Recently, Orry conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and answered questions sent by social media users. One of the questions read, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints."

Orry, in response, mentioned Shruti Haasan's name and said she had been being rude to him on an occasion.

He wrote, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her!"

On who is down to earth and sweet

When a social media user asked, "Which Bollywood star is the sweetest kindest earth person to their team? Someone we wouldn't assume." He replied, "Jacqueline Fernandes - her team is literally her friend group." When someone asked him, "Did you want to become famous? How's this game affecting your life?"

He answered, "I never have had dreams of being famous, it always felt too far away. However now that I semi-have it.. and I am not complaining cause I did earn it.. it's causing thoda cause when ppl come to me at traffic stops.. and for someone who loves to go out in public a lot.. it's hindering my life.. and I don't want to keep security guards as it looks obnoxious. But let's see."

"Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth," he added.

A day after Orry claimed that Shruti Hassan was married, the actor took to her Instagram stories and clarified that she isn't married to her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika yet.

She wrote on her Stories, "So, I'm not married. For someone open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don't know me at all, please calm down."

Work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Salaar. The film starred Prabhas in the lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The film features brutal violence that has everyone talking. Addressing the violence in the movie and told The Indian Express: "I feel that cinema and music, there are different kinds of TV shows, different kinds of books, some depict violence, some don't. Yes, I am a mental health advocate and the biggest thing I would advocate for is knowing what you are watching."