It was indeed a fun-filled Christmas Day in B-Town, From Kapoor's to Bhatt's to Orry, celebrities curated their festive soirée which was filled with joy and cheers and dressed in shades of green and red. B -town amped up the festive spirit by adding a dash of vibrant colours.

Some jetted off to foreign destinations, while some indulged in lavish feasts and parties in the comfort of their homes

Arjun and Malika's Christmas party

Malika Arora hosted a Christmas party for her close friends. Arjun Kapoor and her son Arhaan Khan attended the party. Orry, the light and life of every B-town party, was also seen at the party.

A day after that on Tuesday, Orry dropped inside pictures from the Malaika's Xmas bash. He also shared another set of pictures at another party hosted by Ananya Panday at her new house that features Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika pose with Orry

Malaika Arora opted for a sophisticated dark green velvet ensemble. Her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor wore a black outfit. Her son, Arhaan Khan, alongside Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan were also part of the gathering.

Orry shared the pictures on his social media account and wrote, "Clearly compensated for something this Christmas (sic)."

Malaika shared a candid video of her with Arhaan indulging in the feast. Arhaan wore a long-pointed Santa hat. The duo had fun during Xmas fest and got together.

Arhaan was part of his father's marriage and later joined his mother for Cjrtosmas celebrations

A day before enjoying the Christmas bash with mom Malaika and her husband, Arhaan Khan attended Arbaaz Khan's marriage to Sshura Khan. The Starkid sang songs and danced at his father's wedding. Several pictures have been shared by Arbaaz Khan.

After attending the wedding, Arhaan was seen with his mother celebrating Christmas. He even headed for lunch on Monday with Malaika.

Uorfi turns waitress at Orry's party

A video shared by Orry, shot in a bar, shows Uorfi Javed taking Orry's order, and she was dressed like a waitress. The duo was chit-chatting with each other.

Malaika celebrates Christmas

Taking to her social handle, Malaika shared photos of her Christmas Eve flaunting her hairdo, cakes, delicious platter, and decorations and her son Arhaan. He is looking very happy. The actress wrote, "MERRY CHRISTMAS love, happiness , good health to all." Arhaan Khan was seen at his dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding in a black ensemble. He was looking dashing. Videos have surfaced from the ceremony in which he is seen posing with his new bride Shuru Khan and also singing with his father.

Malaika dating Arjun

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year, Malaika expressed her wish to remarry. "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," she told Brides Today magazine.