There's so secret that Shruti Haasan has undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks. Her looks changed drastically. But her decision to go under the knife bothered a lot of people in the industry. And Kamal Haasan's daughter has been under scrutiny since then. She recently got brutally trolled for her plastic surgery but the actress gave it back to those who criticised and body-shamed her.

Time and again, Shruti has been at the receiving end of criticism, be it for her acting chops or physical appearance. In her long Instagram post, the 34-year-old actress slammed those had thrown their judgements at her. She proudly admitted of having a plastic surgery and requested people to accept the changes and movement in our bodies.

"So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I'll tell you why. I'm not one driven by other people's opinions of me but the constant commenting and she's too fat now she's too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I'm sure there are women out there who relate to what I'm going to say. Most often I'm at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn't easy. The pain isn't easy the physical changes aren't easy but what's become easier to me is to share my journey.

No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I'm learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)" Shruti Haasan wrote on her Instagram.

Deeply hurt by negative comments

Earlier, Shruti had revealed that though she has managed to overcome the criticial phase in her life but at that point, she was deeply hurt by the negative comments against her.

"Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say 'oh she is getting married', 'she has become fat', all of this. At that point, it really hurts, because I knew I had health issues. I knew that I have never ever taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to really be me," Shruti Haasan was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Shruti was earlier in the news for her break-up with her London-based boyfriend Michael Corsale who had announced their split on social media. The actress has also been away from Bollywood for a while now. She was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao in 2017.