Shruti Haasan is one of the few actresses who has dabbled in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema with effortless ease. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you her top five performances that you should not miss.

D - Day - Directed by Nikhil Advani

Shruti Haasan plays the character of a strong-willed prostitute from Karachi, who is involved with an ex Indian Army officer played by Arjun Rampal in this spy thriller. Shruti's performance was lapped up by critics and fans alike. The film too was a commercial success. D Day is considered one of Shruti Haasan's best performances.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya - Directed by Prabhu Deva

Interestingly, Ramaiya Vastavaiya released on the same date as D-Day. The romantic drama saw Shruti in a never seen before avatar. She played a village girl who falls in love with an NRI. Receiving approval from their families for their union is what forms the rest of the story. Shruti has given a simple yet an effective performance in the film.

7th Sense - Directed by AR Murgadoss

The Tamil science fiction martial arts film paired Suriya opposite Shruti Haasan. She played the character of Subha Srinivasan, a genetics student who is on a mission, but eventually falls in love with Suriya's character. It's a must-watch for Shruti's dynamic performance and her chemistry with the lead actor. The performance won her the best actress award as well that year.

Gabbar Singh - Directed by Harish Shankar

Gabbar Singh is a Telegu adaption of superhit Hindi movie 'Dabangg'. Shruti's performance of 'Bhagya Lakshmi' won her several accolades from critics and fans, apart from bagging awards as well.

Yevadu - Directed by Vampshi Paidipally

2014's superhit film 'Yevadu' is a Telugu action thriller film which not only received immense love and appreciation down South but was also well appreciated in various other languages, including Hindi. The film was inspired by Jon Woo's 1997 film 'Face Off'. Shruti played the role of Manju and the film still grabs the viewer's attention every time its telecast on TV.