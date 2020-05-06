Shri Ranbir Kendriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, also known as the Ranbir Campus has been declared as the central Sanskrit University by the HRD Ministry. Earlier known as Shri Raghunath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, it was established by the former Ruler of the Jammu & Kashmir. The institution was taken over as one of the constituent Vidyapeetha by the Sansthan in 1971 and was named as Shri Ranbir Kendriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha.

A press release in this regard was issued by the institution on Tuesday. "According to the Gazette of India notification issued on March 25 and the Office Gazette by HRD Ministry issued on April 18, 2020, the National Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi has been declared as the Central Sanskrit University on April 30, 2020," the released stated.

History of Ranbir Campus

The Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan was allotted to Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 at the request of Dr. Karan Singh to his cabinet colleague, Minister of Education Prof VKRV Rao. The campus was named after the great Sanskrit patron Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

The Ranbir Campus has eight Departments of Veda, Vyakarana, Jyotisha (Phalita & Siddhanta), Darshana, Sahitya, Shiksha Shastra, Kashmir Shaiva Darshana and Mukta Svadhyaya Kendra (Centre for Distance Education).

The campus also offers a research programme leading to the award of Vidyavaridhi (Ph.D.) Degree in all the traditional and inter-disciplinary subjects. It has undertaken an important project of Kashmir Shaiva Darshana Kosha with the objective of compiling a Dictionary of Kashmir Shaiva Darshana under which two volumes have been published.