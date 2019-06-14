In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, netizens are in awe of a cab driver in Bengaluru who can be seen speaking in Sanskrit fluently. The cabbie seems to have an amazing vocabulary as he spoke each and every word of the 'difficult' language - Sanskrit - accurately.

The 45-second-clip of the viral video, shared on June 11, have won the internet's hearts as the video of the cab driver has been retweeted over 2,500 times and garnered almost 6,700 likes.

Ever since the video has been posted, netizens can't stop gushing about the cabbie.

Watch the video here:

Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru?? pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

Spot the comments here - "How I wish to learn to speak in fluent Sanskrit". Another user says, "Wow... I thought I had forgotten the language which I learnt in school for 5 years I could understand the conversation!!"

One of the Twitter users was so carried away by seeing this that he wanted schools to start teaching Sanskrit.

The video, posted by a Twitter user Girish Bharadwaja, claimes himself to be an entrepreneur and from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP is an extreme right-wing Hindu nationalist establishment, which is fully based on Hindutva ideology).