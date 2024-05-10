Shreyas Talpade is all set for his next - Kartam Bhugtam. The Welcome To The Jungle actor has been busy giving interviews and attending events. In a recent interaction with Sidharth Kannan, he was asked why films of even stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are not working in theatres anymore.

What is not working?

To this end, the Apna Sapna Money Money actor said that audience nowadays is tired. He added that audience can tell from the trailer what kind of film it is going to be. "Log thak gaye hain. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hain ki yeh (film) kya hogi. Iske liye jaana hain ki nahi jaana hai (People have become tired. They now recognise from the trailer what this (film) will be like. Whether to go for it or not)."

Rohit Shetty kept in touch

Shreyas Talpade suffered a major cardiac arrest last year, in December 2023. He revealed that celebrities like Rohit Shetty kept calling his wife and checking up on them. "When I was going through all of this, Rohit would keep calling Deepti and would ask her about my health and if she needs anything. These are the things that makes a relationship, otherwise there is nothing," he further told Kannan.

Shreyas had revealed back then that his family has had heart ailments and he too had high cholesterol level, which made him wary of his health issues. But heart attack was something he didn't see coming. The actor was shooting for an army training sequence when he started feeling breathless and rushed home. It was during his ride from home to the hospital that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Kartam Bhugtam boasts of a terrific starcast starring Madhoo, Vijay Raaz, Aksha Pardasany, Shreyas Talpade and others. The film that revolves around astrology and karma is written and directed by Soham Shah.