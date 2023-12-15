Bollywood actor known for his stint in Golmaal Returns Shreyas Talpade on Thursday suffered a heart attack hours after shooting for his next film Welcome To Jungle. The actor was rushed to the hospital after he reached home and said he was feeling uneasy.

Shreyas Talpade's health condition

The actor underwent angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area. His condition is stable, and the hospital authorities said that he was doing fine.

As per reports, the hospital confirmed that the angioplasty was conducted at around 10 pm earlier today and shared that he is doing fine now. They also shared that the surgery was successful and the actor was doing fine.

On Friday morning, Shreyas Talpade's wife updated about her husband actor Shreyas Talpade's condition. She confirmed that he is now stable and also thanked fans for praying for his health.

In a statement issued by Deepti Shreyas Talpade

She wrote, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise," her statement read.

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," it added.

What had happened on the unfaithful Thursday evening

Shreyas Talpade, who is 47 years old, was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie in Mumbai during the day.

"He shot through the day, was fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way," added the source. The hospital confirmed, "Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed.

Besides Talpade, the Welcome to the Jungle also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Tushar Kapoor in key roles. Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Welcome 3. Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle.

The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo – Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be released on Christmas 2024.