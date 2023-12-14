The year 2023 started with a bang for Shah Rukh Khan after his film Pathaan shattered all box-office records and turned out to be a blockbuster hit. And then came Jawan which saw SRK in a double role and fans were smitten by his act as father and son. And now SRK will end the year with the Dunki. The film shows SRK collaborating with Raju Hirani for the first time.

SRK is not promoting the film on a large scale by meeting fans in person or giving, media interviews. He is interacting with his fans by hosting AMA sessions.

Apart from SRK's two blockbuster hits, his daugther Suhana Khan's film was also released this month. The Archies on Netflix India has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

This year, the actor is seen visiting various temples ahead of his release.

After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Shirdi temple ahead of Dunki release

On Tuesday, SRK visited Vaishno Devi Shine in Jammu and now on Thursday, the superstar visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra and sought blessings.

In the viral video shared by ANI, SRK is seen at the temple along with his daugther daughter Suhana Khan.

The video shows Suhana donning a pastel-coloured salwar suit, and waiting for his father to get out of the car.

On the other hand, SRK sported a white T-shirt and paired it with a black jacket and cap. He can be further seen shaking hands with the shrine authorities as fans gather to greet him.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

SRK's manager Pooja accompanied them to the shrine. Pooja opted for a beige outfit.

Before entering the temple to seek blessings, Shah Rukh waved at his fans with folded hands and blew kisses. As he entered the gate, he smiled, shook hands and then greeted a person.

In one of the clips, he is also seen interacting with the people there.

SRK back to the bay after visiting the temple

The actor returned to Mumbai with Suhana a few hours ago. He was papped along with Suhana at the private airport.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media and expressed their point of view on SRK visiting temples before the release of his films and how he also got Suhana to along with him.

A user mentioned, "Agar Acting dhang ki kar leti beti to aaj ye sab dhong karne ki jarurat nhi padti..."( had his daugyher acted well, this wouldn't have been needed).

Another mentioned, " Sirf movie ke time hi bhgwan yaad aate h ??? ( He only remembers God when a movie is nearing)..

For the unversed, SRK paid his third visit this year to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

Previously, Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi exactly one year ago on December 12 before the release of Pathaan. It was SRK's comeback to the big screen after four years. Later in August, he visited the shrine again before the release of Jawan.

Like a doting dad, SRK at the premiere of The Archies held daugther Suhana's hand as he walked her down the red carpet.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

Box-office clash: Prabhas vs Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is releasing on December 21, 2023. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kocchar, the film will hit the big screen on December 22. While Prabhas's Salaar is also going to hit the theatre on 22, 2023.

It will be a delight to see Taapsee Pannu's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki. On the other hand, Shruti Hasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial.