Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade who rose to fame with 2005 release 'Iqbal' also starring Nasseruddin Shah and Shweta Basu Prasad recently opened up about how the industry works.

Citing "negativity" and "toxicity" as the reasons, the actor feels the amount of these two going around is of another level. "But honestly, the school of thought where I come from, acting and drama, we've been taught to just focus on work, and that's exactly what I've been trying to do for the past 15 years in the film industry. I don't really involve myself in anything else, and forget controversy, I'm not part of any other camp or gang," says Talpade, who shot to fame with Iqbal in 2005 and has been a part of commercial potboilers, too including Golmaal franchise.

Not denying that the two exist in the film industry, Talpade says he just believes in doing his work. "I go out there, do my work and give my best shot, and come back home. Yes, I've missed out on certain things, but I'm glad certain things have missed out on me too. I'm okay, I'm not there too much on social media, I just do a bit of interaction with my fans," he concludes.

Shreyas has appeared in Golmaal franchise and entertained his fans. Emerging from the Marathi film industry, Shreyas has made a mark for himself in Bollywood.