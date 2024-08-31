Shreya Ghoshal has broken her silence on the Kolkata rape case and murder. Ever since the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal and the whole country has been on edge. Peaceful protests to candle march, citizens have come to the streets to demand justice and swift action. Amid all this, Shreya too has expressed her solidarity with the cause and decided to postpone her concert in the city.

Taking to social media, the Dola Re singer said that the thought of the brutality in the case leaves her shivering. She further informed that the tour, that was scheduled for September 14, 2024; has now been pushed to October. She added that despite the buzz around the concert, she has decided to stand in solidarity with the people of the country.

Shreya's statement

"With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert "Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour lshq FM Grand Concert" which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024. This concert was highly anticipated by all of us, but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country (sic)," Shreya Ghoshal's statement read.

"I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert. Please stay together with my band and myself, as we stand united against the demons of humankind. I request you to bear with us while we announce a new date. Your current tickets will remain valid for the new date. Looking forward to seeing you all. Love, prayers and hope, Shreya Ghoshal," it further read.