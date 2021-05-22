Prominent singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday afternoon. The singer took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with all her fans and followers and thanked all of them for their blessings. In 2015, Shreya Ghoshal had tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional private Bengali wedding ceremony.

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," her statement read.

Soon after this post, her friends and colleagues from the music industry congratulated her on the post. "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi," singer Neeti Mohan wrote, while singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, "Congratulations!!! Big love." Singer Raj Pandit commented, "@shreyaghoshal Yayyy congratulationsss! Wish you all love and good health! @shiladitya."

On March 4, the 36-year-old singer had announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she wrote. Fans even loved the name 'Shreyaditya' that was a blend of both the parents' names.

The same picture was also shared by her husband, Shiladitya on his own Instagram account. He wrote, "Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal."

Following the announcement, Shreya has been documenting her pregnancy journey on her social media handle. In April, the singer shared pictures of her surprise baby shower and homemade delicacies as well as handmade presents that were arranged and sent by her friends as they could not attend in person, due to the pandemic restrictions. In another post, she said, "Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God."