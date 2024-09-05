All eyes are on Alia Bhatt as the stunning actor has a slew of films lined up for release. The actor is currently shooting for YRF's Alpha and also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Jigra and will hit the theatres in the coming months.

Alia Bhatt's fierce look in the Jigra poster

On Thursday, Alia shared a look-reveal poster of her film. Alia's fierce look in the Jigra poster is being lauded by fans.

In the poster, she wore a pair of dark pants with a soiled shirt and also sported a survival vest. She carried a hammer and other tools in her hands.

The caption on the post read, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is very long but my brother has very little time). Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

Another poster shows an armed Alia Bhatt in the foreground and Vedang Raina's silhouette shot in the backdrop. "Tu mere protection mein hai. Jigra in cinemas 11th October," read the caption on her post.

'Shraddha or Alia, the better actor?':

Alia Bhatt's mom and veteran actor Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations."

Fans expressed their excitement over Alia Bhatt's Jigra poster, While some quizzed whether Alia Bhatt's Jigra will shatter the box-office records of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

A user said, "This will prove who is bigger Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt."

Another said, "Let's see if this breaks Stree 2 records or not!."

'Jigra', which was earlier slated to be released on OTT, is now set to hit the theatres. As per reports, the streaming giant Netflix is the film's distribution partner.

Jigra will hit the theatres on October 11. Besides Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the movie will also star Jason Shah, Aditya Nanda, and Yuvraj Vijan.

The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.