It's the 72nd birth anniversary of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Celebs and family members of Rishi Kapoor paid heartfelt tribute to the actor.

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor, paid tribute to her late husband, Sharing a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor blowing candles on his birthday cake. She penned a note, "In remembrance. Would have been 72 today."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, shared a throwback picture of her father and her daughter Samara Sahni with a birthday cake.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Papa (red heart emoji). How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest – she is a mini You. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with every passing day (red heart emoji)."

Bharat Sahni commemorated his father-in-law's birth anniversary by sharing a family picture featuring him, Riddhima, Neetu, Samara, Rishi and Ranbir. His caption reads, "Happy birthday, Papa. We miss you."

Rishi's longtime friend and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also remembered the late actor with a picture of him, Rishi and actor Jeetendra, all wearing black. He wrote in the caption on his Instagram handle, "Chintu Gone but never forgotten, your spirits still lives in our hearts (white heart emoji)."

Rishi Kapoor starred in films like Bobby, Karz, Agneepath, Kapoor and Sons, and Mulk. He was born on September 4, 1952.

Rishi tied the knot with Neetu in January 1980. They welcomed their first child, daughter Riddhima, on September 15 that year. Ranbir was born two years later, on September 28, 1982.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.